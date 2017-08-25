Web Weather: Harvey Makes Its Way Toward Texas Coast

Of course, tonight’s major weather story continues to be the massive and destructive Hurricane Harvey which is sitting on the coast of Texas, just northeast of Corpus Christi, near Port Lavaca.

Winds had reached cat 4 strength of 130 mph with gusts to 155 m.p.h. late this Friday evening. Rainfall amounts may exceed 36 inches in some places over the next five days, with a storm surge of 12 feet is expected just to the east of the center eyewall, which will cause massive destruction.

It appears Harvey will meander along or just inland of the Texas coast for over 4 days due to very weak steering currents.

Only time will tell just how catastrophic this storm will be, but it certainly appears that’s what is in the making tonight.

Pray for Texas and those people living in the path of this storm.

Bob Turk