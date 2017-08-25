Seminars Prepare Baltimoreans For Huge September Job Fair

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though the numbers have been improved, Baltimore has the unwanted distinction of having its unemployment rate sit nearly two percentage points higher than the state as a whole.

Now, as Mike Schuh reports, there is a month-long push to get city residents jobs.

City leaders know a lot of the city’s problems would be solved if more people were employed.

A new series of workshops trying to make that happen is called “Work Baltimore.”

Leroy Robinson has a job, but wants a better one.

“Today specifically I wanted them to take a look at my resume and see anything that I probably missed or get some critique on it basically,” he said.

It’s advice like that, or how to deal with a conviction, or overcoming transportation difficulties that are part of the series of seminars that will help make people better prepared for a big job fair on September 27 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

More than 2,300 employers were invited.

“Because so many people have given up hope, going directly to people and saying, you know, ‘Come on, let us help you, let us help you,'” says Mayor Catherine Pugh. “I think that’s brand new for Baltimore.

The seminars began Friday.

Between now and September 27, when the convention is set to be held at the Baltimore Convention Center, more seminars will be held to get people ready.

To learn more about the September 27 job fair and the Work Baltimore seminars, CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook