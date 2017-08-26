3 More Charged In Charlottesville White Supremacist Protest, 1 Arrested In Md.

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Harvey Spins Deeper Inland; Full Scope Of Damage Is Unknown |  Photo Gallery: Harvey Attacks The Texas CoastLive Radar

Filed Under: Charlottesville Rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police have announced charges against three more people relating to the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd, killing a woman.

Police say Richard Wilson Preston was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The 52-year-old was in custody in Towson, Maryland. Police say Daniel Patrick Borden was charged with malicious wounding. The 18-year old is in custody in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police say Alex Michael Ramos was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Georgia.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.

