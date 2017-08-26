Baltimore County Teachers Gear Up For The Start Of A New School Year

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There is about one week left of summer before students and teachers head back to the classroom.

With both public and private donations, a back-to-school event helped more than 750 teachers as they prepare to head back to school.

Baltimore County Public School teachers are gearing up for the new school year by filling their bags with back-to-school essentials.

“People are here and people are supporting us and we appreciate it,” said teacher Dustin Lepla for Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts.

He is grateful for the community’s support.

“My wife and are both teachers and we have two young boys so to have something like this helps us out and them out,” he said.

The donations poured in big and small from all across the region.

“Boscov’s is very focused on supporting the communities where we have the stores and what greater partnership than the education foundation and the Baltimore County Public School system,” said Grace Kalma, Boscov’s PR manager.

The back-to-school festival had free raffle giveaways and a variety of vendors were also on hand to prepare teachers for the upcoming school year.

“Educators take a lot of time to be able to do things for their classroom and sometimes it takes their own money, so we are here to supplement that,” said Deborah Phelps, Executive Director of the BCPS Education Foundation.

“We are here to provide materials for kids that maybe can’t afford it, and to be able to support our teachers to enhance and extend that classroom setting.”

If you would like to help out Baltimore County teachers and students you can make donations to their education foundation throughout the year.

There are more than 100,000 students within Baltimore County Public Schools.

