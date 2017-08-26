Police Investigating Fatal Stabbing Outside Club In East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say one person has died after four people were stabbed early Saturday morning following a dispute outside an East Baltimore club.

Police say at around 3 a.m., police were called to the 1000 block of Hillen Street for reports of a cutting incident.

Officers found three women suffering from stab wounds, one with life-threatening injuries. They say the three women were leaving an area lounge when an argument from earlier became a physical altercation.

The victims were taken to areas hospitals. A fourth person also appeared at an area hospital seeking treatment for knife wounds.

Police say 22-year-old Nijenae Allen later died from her injuries at Mercy Hospital.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2100, or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook