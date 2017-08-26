Police Identify ‘Person Of Interest’ In College Noose Case

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police at the University of Maryland have alerted College Park campus officials about a “person of interest” involved in hanging a noose in a fraternity house kitchen earlier this year.

University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell said in a statement Friday the department is committed to creating a safe campus free from hate and discrimination.

The April 27 display was classified as a hate incident. Police say they spent 600 hours investigating it and interviewed more than 60 people.

A statement on the police agency’s website says investigators also reviewed video and swipe card access records and have “referred a person of interest to campus officials for disciplinary review.”

The noose was found inside the house of the school’s Phi Kappa Tau chapter.

