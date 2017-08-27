WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Rescuers Pluck Hundreds From Rising Floodwaters In Houston | Trump Meets And Tweets As Texas Gov Praises Harvey ResponseGallery: Catastrophic Flooding From Tropical Storm Harvey Hits HoustonLive Radar | Watch Live

Houston Texans’ J.J. Watt Fundraising For Harvey Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is kicking off a fundraiser for the victims of the monumental flooding in Houston.

In an emotional post on social media, Watt said it was “very difficult” to see what the city was going through.

“It’s very tough to watch our city get hit by such a bad storm and not be there to help,” says Watt.

The campaign already met its $200,000 goal in less than two hours, with $100,000 of his own money going to the cause. The goal has now been raised to $500,000.

To donate to Watt’s campaign click here.

