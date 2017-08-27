WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Harvey Spins Deeper Inland; Full Scope Of Damage Is Unknown |  Photo Gallery: Harvey Attacks The Texas CoastLive Radar

Retired Major General Faces Rape Charges

FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — A retired major general is facing charges he raped a child over a six-year period while on active duty in the 1980s.

A probable cause hearing was held Saturday in Maryland to review evidence against James J. Grazioplene, of Gainesville, Virginia.

His attorney, Thomas Pavlinic, says his client is contesting the charges. Pavlinic declined to comment about details in the case at this time.

The Washington Post obtained charging documents under the Freedom of Information Act that show Grazioplene is accused of committing rape on six occasions between 1983 and 1989 while stationed in the United States and Germany.

Col. Lanny Acosta Jr. is the hearing officer who will recommend whether to refer charges for a potential court-martial. Pavlinic says he anticipates a decision will be made within two weeks.

  1. HMichael Hawkins (@HMichaelHawkins) says:
    August 27, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Just out of curiosity, he is a retired Major General in what service…..Army, Air Force, Marine Corps?

