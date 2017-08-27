River Of Life: Breast Cancer Survivor and Daughter Kayak 300 Miles For Cancer Research

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A breast cancer survivor originally from Harford County launched a special tribute journey with her daughter earlier this month to help raise funds for breast cancer research.

The 300 mile kayak trip is also to honor the doctor who saved her life.

The breast cancer survivor and her daughter completed their two-and-a-half week kayak journey in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

Local kayakers escorted Carolyn Choate and her daughter through the harbor as they completed their “River of Life” kayaking journey to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research at the University of Maryland and honor the late Dr. Angela Brodie.

“We are grateful that you all thought it necessary and important, and this is purposeful, and you did this on behalf of so many that will be impacted by the research that will continue to be done,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Originally from Harford County, Choate was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003.

“When all other hope failed, my doctor said you know there’s this thing called an aromatase inhibitor,” Choate said. “I was like, ‘Say what?’ She said it’s a fancy word for an estrogen blocker, and I said I’ll try anything, and that’s what saved me.”

A 14-year breast cancer survivor, Choate credits her recovery to Dr. Brodie, who devoted her life to battling this disease, and made her groundbreaking discovery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine Laboratory.

“By kayaking 300 miles with my mom to raise endowments for the University of Maryland and for Dr. Angela Brodie’s lab, it is the months, years and decades to come, through their research and breakthroughs, that a diagnosis with cancer with beatable,” Choate’s daughter, Sydney Turnbull, said.

The Orioles will also be honoring the breast cancer survivor. She’ll be throwing out the first pitch at Monday’s game.

Click here for information on how to contribute to the “River of Life” journey.

