Police Search For Vandals Who Painted Swastikas On School

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is investigating who painted swastikas and other racially biased things on a local school.
The vandalism occurred at Holabird Middle School, located in the 1700 block of Delvale Ave. in Dundalk, and at another location near the school. Police believe the vandalism happened sometime overnight Thursday.
Responding officers found “racially biased markings,” including swastikas, painted on the school and sidewalk.
Police also found similar vandalism in an area near the school.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (410) 307-2020.
