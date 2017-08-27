Montgomery Co. Task Force 1 Deploying To Texas To Assist With Harvey Rescues

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loaded up and ready to roll, members of the Montgomery County Maryland Task Force 1 are headed to Texas to provide search and rescue help to cities left underwater from Tropical Storm Harvey.

The team is one of 28-FEMA search and rescue teams from across the country, now activated to head to Texas.

Before heading out, they make one last check of gear and a final briefing of the mission. The service they provide is critical.

“These folks will be able to do wide area searches in a water environment. Anything from heavy collapsed concrete buildings through a lightweight wood building,” says Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Goldstein.

So far, more than 2000 water rescues have been performed alone in Houston.

With no signs of Harvey letting up, the team, along with others could be busy for days to come.

The team says they have enough supplies, food, and equipment to last them two weeks.

