3 Suspects Charged After They Beat A Student For Not Joining MS-13 Gang

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials have charged three suspects, after an area high school student reported they beat him after he refused to join the violent gang, MS-13.

The investigation started when a student said at least three people tried to force him to commit to MS-13. According to police, when he said no the situation went down hill.

As students get ready to return to school, there’s news of what allegedly occurred here at Annapolis High last school year.

Police say in March, at least two people cornered a student inside a bathroom and tried to force him to join MS-13.

“When the victim declined to join or refused to join, that’s when the assault occurred.They pushed him against the wall and punched him a few times,” says Marc Limansky with Anne Arundel Co. Police

19-year-old Juan Carlos Sandoval-Rodrigues and 18-year-old Irving Contreras Orellana, along with a juvenile have been indicted on gang related charges.

Police say one of the adults was a student. The other was on the phone outside the building during the alleged assault.

From Maryland to New York, MS-13’s violence has spanned across the U.S.

The gang’s notorious techniques have gotten the attention of the Trump Administration, which has vowed to wipe them out.

“It is the policy of this administration to dismantle, decimate, and eradicate. We will find you, arrest you, jail you and deport you,” said President Trump.

“The school district said the student who was the alleged victim of this attack is expected to return to school on the first day of classes.”

“It’s very concerning to us, it’s not something that happens frequently at all,” says Bob Mosier with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

And with the start of school around the corner, family members told WJZ they have faith in the school’s plan to identify and stop potential gang related problems.

“You think that never happens in our neighborhood, well that never happens in our schools or where ever, it happens everywhere,” says Grandparent Joyce Dunn.

The school district told WJZ that staff is continuously getting training on how to notice signs of potential gang activity.

The district was not allowed to give details on that adult who was allegedly involved in an attack inside the school, but WJZ been told that person has since withdrawn from the school.

