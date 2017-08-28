FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Thousands Rescued From Flooding In Houston Following Hurricane Harvey | East Coast Officials Watch For Possible Tropical Storm That Could Impact Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

7-Year-Old Girl Survives After Being Kidnapped, Thrown Off Bridge

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents’ home and thrown from a bridge into a lake.

Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert.

Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.

The girl swam to shore in the town of Shrewsbury and was discovered at about 4 a.m.

Police say she suffered “visible injuries” that were not life-threatening.

Hubert is expected to be arraigned Monday on a kidnapping charge. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch