Baltimore Man Killed In Shooting In North Carolina

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A young man from Baltimore has died after he was fatally shot in Raleigh, NC, CBS North Carolina reports.

Raleigh police say just after 3 a.m. Sunday they found 23-year-old Quentin Quante Judd suffering from gunshot wounds after they were called to an apartment complex for reports of a loud party.

Judd was reportedly taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

Judd, who is from Baltimore, played basketball for Forest Park High School. He had attended Shaw University in Raleigh, and played basketball there as well. He had been taking time off from school, but had plans to return, according to his Shaw basketball coach Greate White.

White tells CBS North Carolina Judd was visiting a friend at the apartment complex when he was shot.

Police have not yet released any information regarding a suspect or motive.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook