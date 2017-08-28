FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Thousands Rescued From Flooding In Houston Following Hurricane Harvey | East Coast Officials Watch For Possible Tropical Storm That Could Impact Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

4 Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding

Filed Under: Baltimore County Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four members of the Baltimore County Fire Department have been sent to help in Texas following flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Two firefighters who are part of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Pennsylvania Task Force #1, a group of specially trained first responders, left Sunday morning to assist.

Two other BCoFD members, who are both certified paramedics, went to Texas as part of Maryland 1-Disaster Medical Assistance Team.

They are fire Lt. Byron Welker, fire apparatus driver operator Steve Yealdhall, and EMS lieutenants Kevin Palmer and Rick Blubaugh.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch