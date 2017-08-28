4 Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four members of the Baltimore County Fire Department have been sent to help in Texas following flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Two firefighters who are part of Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Pennsylvania Task Force #1, a group of specially trained first responders, left Sunday morning to assist.
Two other BCoFD members, who are both certified paramedics, went to Texas as part of Maryland 1-Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
They are fire Lt. Byron Welker, fire apparatus driver operator Steve Yealdhall, and EMS lieutenants Kevin Palmer and Rick Blubaugh.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook