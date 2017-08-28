FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Thousands Rescued From Flooding In Houston Following Hurricane Harvey | East Coast Officials Watch For Possible Tropical Storm That Could Impact Maryland | WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

East Coast Officials Watch For Possible Tropical Storm

Filed Under: Tropical Storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials in one South Carolina county have increased their alert level slightly as a potential tropical storm approaches the Carolinas that could impact Maryland.

Horry County officials raised their alert level Monday and said they were discussing with state emergency management officials the possibility of a tropical storm Monday or Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm watch from near Georgetown north to Duck, North Carolina, in the northern Outer Banks.

At 8 a.m., the storm was mostly stationary about 135 miles (215 kilometers) southwest of Charleston

The storm is expected to move slowly toward South Carolina on Monday and become a tropical storm by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h).

The National Hurricane Center expects the system to bring up to 6 inches of rain.

