Police: Man Leads Delaware Police On Car Chase To Maryland

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Police say a Delaware man led officers on a car chase that ended in Maryland.

Delaware State Police say a trooper was on patrol Saturday night when the man’s car came within 30 feet of the trooper’s marked patrol vehicle before swerving to avoid a crash. Police say the trooper then activated his emergency lights and the man’s car fled.

Police say the man led troopers on a 20-minute chase, which ended when he entered Maryland.

They were then contacted by Maryland State Police, who found his abandoned car near Federalsburg. When Delaware police responded, they found the man walking nearby.

Police identified him as 27-year-old Jordan Wright of Bridgeville. He’s charged with resisting arrest with violence, among other things. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether he has a lawyer.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)