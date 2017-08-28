Port Covington’s First Street Unveiled As Developments Are Underway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port Covington Project will cover 200 acres and take decades to build, and on Monday, a first for the project was unveiled.

So far, most of the Port Covington development project is still in the form of animation, but there is now real-world progress after the unveiling of what the project calls its first street sign.

But Rye Street is more of a pedestrian walkway connecting Conway St. with a Waterfront Park, fulfilling one of the project’s promises to the community.

“A tremendous amount of space for parks for the general public to enjoy,” said Mark Weller, with Sagamore Development Company.

Rye St. gets its name from the whiskey produced at Port Covington, which will soon be joined by a restaurant along the pedestrian walkway.

All ventures of Plank Industries, the company created by Kevin Plank, founder of Under Armour.

The distillery and restaurant are something of a beachhead for a lot more development.

“This area right around the distillery is where the first phase of retail and office and housing is going to begin,” said Plank Industries CEO Tom Geddes. “With construction really getting underway next year.”

Bringing more of that animation into the real world.

Completing the Port Covington project could take 25 years, and expand Baltimore with 50 new city blocks.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook