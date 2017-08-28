Baltimore Co. Fire Investing Fire At Seagrams Factory, 2nd In 2 Months

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Flames arose in the old Seagrams Plant late Monday night in Dundalk.
Baltimore County Fire confirms the fire with WJZ at the plant at 70000 Sollers Point Road around 10 p.m. Monday night.
Fire crews are investigating the cause. There are no reports of injuries.
This is the second report of a fire in two months. A two-alarm fire broke out at the factory in early July. There was at least one wall that had collapsed during the blaze.
This story will be updated.
