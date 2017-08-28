Teen In Critical Condition After Late Night Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting late Sunday night that sent a 17-year-old to the hospital in critical condition.
Baltimore Police Department officers were called out to the 2300 block of Linden Ave., just before 11 p.m., about a shooting.
Responding officers found a 17-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say he was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
