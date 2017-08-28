FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Houston Endures More Rain And Chaos; 6 Feared Drowned In Van | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help WJZ Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Veterinarians Treating Pets Caught Up In Harvey

HOUSTON (AP) — Texas A&M University has dispatched more than two dozen members of its Veterinary Emergency Team to help care for pets that have been injured, abandoned or displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

A four-member team has been in Robstown, near where the hurricane made landfall late Friday.

Another 21 have been sent to nearby Aransas Pass.

The team has a medical platform, a refrigerated pharmacy truck, food, tents, generators and a trailer with a decontamination unit. The team is equipped and trained to treat all animals, big or small.

