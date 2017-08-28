University Of Maryland Will No Longer Play ‘Maryland, My Maryland’ At Events

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The University of Maryland’s marching band will no longer play “Maryland, My Maryland,” the official state song of Maryland, at school sporting events because of its ties to the Confederacy.
The song was used as a pro-Confederate battle hymn and talks of spurning the “Northern scum.”
Click here for the full lyrics for “Maryland, My Maryland.”
The decision comes after a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., that has led to cities and organizations across the country reconsidering their Confederate monuments.
University spokesperson Katie Lawson released the following statement:
“As part of the university’s efforts to reaffirm our values as a campus community, we are assessing the songs that are played at Intercollegiate Athletic events. We are suspending the playing of “Maryland, My Maryland” to evaluate if it is consistent with the values of our institution at this time.”
Earlier this month, Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh had the city’s four Confederate monuments removed.
