Weather Blog: Nice Monday, With Rain Possible Overnight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone!

Clearly “Harvey” is the top weather story in the nation Monday morning, but locally, the story may be a low, forming right now off the coast of South Carolina, that might become “Irma.”

If the numbers add up correctly, we should not have any real issues from this system.

High pressure up to our NE is giving us a breeze out of the north east that will cloud us up though the day and bring us rain Monday night, and Tuesday.

That high should also suppress the movement north of that low, and its rain shield. Bottom line is if “Irma” forms, she should press out to sea rather quickly. Something to watch but not get overly concerned about. (BUT TAKE NOTE, as we have learned with “Harvey”, tropical weather can change at any moment. YES we can get you an accurate forecast but Nature will do what it darn well wants to.)

Once skies clear on Wednesday, we should have sunny and mild weather, through the first half of the Labor Day weekend. Another high migrating south should keep, what will become the remnants of Harvey, down to the south.

MB!

