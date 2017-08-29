FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Two-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Seagrams Plant In Dundalk

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A two-alarm fire broke out at the Seagrams plant in Dundalk late Monday night, according to Baltimore County Fire.

The blaze caused a partial collapse of the factory building, including the roof, Baltimore County Fire says.

The fire began around 10 p.m. at the distillery at Sollers Point Road and Delvale Avenue. Baltimore County Fire says responding units found heavy fire coming from the fourth floor of the building.

Crews proceeded to fight the fire from the outside.

The fire was under control at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, but fire crews are remaining on scene to check for hot spots.

Investigators say the collapse made it unsafe for officials to conduct an on-scene investigation and the cause of the fire is undetermined.

CSX railroad tracks near the plant were shut down as a safety precaution.

This is the second report of a fire in two months. A two-alarm fire broke out at the factory in early July. There was at least one wall that had collapsed during the blaze.

