Investigation Underway After Human Remains Found In Annapolis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Police Department is investigating after human remains were found in an Annapolis park Monday morning.

The skeletal remains of an adult male were found in a wooded area of Quiet Waters Park after police got a tip.

The remains were sent Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and there were signs of trauma to the remains. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Authorities believe the person’s death was not recent, but have not yet determined how long the remains were there for.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at (410) 222-4731. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

