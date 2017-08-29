FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Baltimore’s Red Light Camera Program Issuing Fines Starting Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City red light camera monitoring system will begin issuing fines Wednesday for anyone found guilty of running a red light.

The red light camera violation warning period has been in effect since July 31, but starting August 1, violators will be given a $75 fine.

The red light cameras will be at the following locations:

  • Reisterstown Road (Southbound) at Patterson Avenue
  • East North Avenue (Westbound) at North Howard Street
  • South Monroe Street (Northbound) at Washington Boulevard
  • South Monroe Street (Southbound) at Washington Boulevard
  • Belair Road (Southbound) at Erdman Avenue
  • Erdman Avenue (Eastbound) at Belair Road
  • Pulaski Highway (Eastbound) at North Point Road
  • North Calvert Street (Northbound) at East Baltimore Street

The cameras will be operating around the clock, every day of the year.

