Baltimore’s Red Light Camera Program Issuing Fines Starting Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City red light camera monitoring system will begin issuing fines Wednesday for anyone found guilty of running a red light.
The red light camera violation warning period has been in effect since July 31, but starting August 1, violators will be given a $75 fine.
The red light cameras will be at the following locations:
- Reisterstown Road (Southbound) at Patterson Avenue
- East North Avenue (Westbound) at North Howard Street
- South Monroe Street (Northbound) at Washington Boulevard
- South Monroe Street (Southbound) at Washington Boulevard
- Belair Road (Southbound) at Erdman Avenue
- Erdman Avenue (Eastbound) at Belair Road
- Pulaski Highway (Eastbound) at North Point Road
- North Calvert Street (Northbound) at East Baltimore Street
The cameras will be operating around the clock, every day of the year.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook