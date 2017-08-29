FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help Live Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Police: 2 Women Dressed As Nuns Try To Rob Pennsylvania Bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch