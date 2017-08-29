Police: 2 Women Dressed As Nuns Try To Rob Pennsylvania Bank

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania’s Poconos.
Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.
Each woman was wearing a black nun’s habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.
The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.
