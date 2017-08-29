FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Critics Oppose College Course Looking At Black Lives Matters

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State University plans to offer a course called “Black Minds Matter: A Focus on Black Boys and Men in Education,” inspired in part by the Black Lives Matter movement.

SDSU said in a statement that the weekly course will be open to the public for enrollment in October and have a racial justice focus that aligns with the mission of the joint doctoral program in education.

Craig J. DeLuz, a Sacramento-area school board member and gun rights advocate, said Tuesday that a public university should not be offering a course inspired by a movement accused of inciting violence. He is organizing a group to demand it be cancelled.

A number of U.S. colleges now offer courses about the Black Lives Matter movement.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

