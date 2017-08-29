Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Says Transgender Troops Can Continue To Serve

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement Tuesday that the Pentagon will allow current service members who are transgender to continue serving, while a panel of experts will study the issue.
CBS News says Mattis’ statement puts President Trump’s plan to ban all individuals who are transgender from the military on hold.
On Friday, Trump sent his directive to the Pentagon to ban transgender troops from military service.
Mattis said the panel will consist of experts within the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security. Those experts will provide advice and recommendations on how to implement the president’s direction.
Mattis did not give a timeline for how long the panel may take.
