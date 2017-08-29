FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis Says Transgender Troops Can Continue To Serve

Filed Under: Defense Secretary, Jim Mattis, military, Transgender

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a statement Tuesday that the Pentagon will allow current service members who are transgender to continue serving, while a panel of experts will study the issue.

CBS News says Mattis’ statement puts President Trump’s plan to ban all individuals who are transgender from the military on hold.

On Friday, Trump sent his directive to the Pentagon to ban transgender troops from military service.

Mattis said the panel will consist of experts within the Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security. Those experts will provide advice and recommendations on how to implement the president’s direction.

Mattis did not give a timeline for how long the panel may take.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch