Residents Trapped, Traffic Diverted After Dump Truck Damages Power Lines On Route 1

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Route 1 in the Elkridge area is a mess Tuesday morning after a dump truck damaged power lines in the area.
Northbound traffic on Route 1 is being diverted to Route 100 eastbound and Route 1 southbound traffic must turn around via Troy Hill Drive.
Residents living in the neighborhood off Amberton Drive cannot leave or return to their neighborhood.
BGE and SHA are on-scene in addition to police, working to make the area safe for drivers. It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.
