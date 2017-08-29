FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | Harvey Flooding Disaster: How You Can Help Live Radar | Download The WJZ Weather App

Residents Trapped, Traffic Diverted After Dump Truck Damages Power Lines On Route 1

Elkridge

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Route 1 in the Elkridge area is a mess Tuesday morning after a dump truck damaged power lines in the area.

Northbound traffic on Route 1 is being diverted to Route 100 eastbound and Route 1 southbound traffic must turn around via Troy Hill Drive.

Residents living in the neighborhood off Amberton Drive cannot leave or return to their neighborhood.

BGE and SHA are on-scene in addition to police, working to make the area safe for drivers. It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.

