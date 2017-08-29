FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

Governor Has Closed Door Meeting With Baltimore Leaders On City’s Crime

By Mike Hellgren
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan met with Baltimore City leaders and others in what is billed as a frank discussion to reduce violence in Baltimore.

The meeting lasted less than an hour Tuesday, but one of the controversies surrounding the meeting is that it was closed to the public and media.

City Coucilmember Brandon Scott and state Senator Bill Ferguson were turned away from the door.

Gov. Hogan met with 20 members of the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, in private, to discuss what he calls the tragic and disturbing violent crime rate in Baltimore.

“We’re arresting a lot of violent people who commit violent crimes with guns who are not going to jail,” Hogan said previously. “And so, I believe 60 percent of those cases, the people are back on the streets. It’s outrageous. It’s disgraceful.”

The governor has been critical of judges for light sentences for repeat gun offenders, but those judges will not be attending the meeting. They wrote a letter to the governor, stating they “shall not be swayed by public clamor or fear of criticism.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh believes judges should be in attendance.

“I’ve seen a few judges, and they agree with a lot of the things we’re trying to do,” she said. “So I will continue to have my conversations with them to help them recognize the impact that some of their decisions are making on the city.”

Baltimore Police Department Commissioner Devin Davis is one of the members of the council, and was at the meeting, along with Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby.

the meeting is behind closed doors at the governor’s request, so leaders “can have a robust and frank discussion.”

