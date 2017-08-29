FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

100 Dogs Travel From Texas To New Jersey Following Hurricane

Filed Under: Harvey Houston Flooding, Hurricane Harvey, Tropical Storm Harvey

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Close to 100 dogs from Texas shelters are traveling to New Jersey to help make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Debra Miller, spokeswoman for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, tells NJ.com moving the dogs from the shelters will help families affected by the storm stay close to their pets.

Miller says the animals will be housed at their center in Madison after they arrive Tuesday. She says the dogs will rest for meals and walks before being transported to sister shelters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other areas.

St. Hubert’s works with the Humane Society to accept animals or send staff to emergency situations. The center recently tended to dogs from California after the massive wildfires last year.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch