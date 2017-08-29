100 Dogs Travel From Texas To New Jersey Following Hurricane

MADISON, N.J. (AP) — Close to 100 dogs from Texas shelters are traveling to New Jersey to help make room for animals displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Debra Miller, spokeswoman for St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, tells NJ.com moving the dogs from the shelters will help families affected by the storm stay close to their pets.

Miller says the animals will be housed at their center in Madison after they arrive Tuesday. She says the dogs will rest for meals and walks before being transported to sister shelters in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and other areas.

St. Hubert’s works with the Humane Society to accept animals or send staff to emergency situations. The center recently tended to dogs from California after the massive wildfires last year.

