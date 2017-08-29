Trump: ‘All Options Are On The Table’ Following N. Korea Missile Launch

BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — The White House has released a statement following North Korea’s launch of another missile, this one fired over Japan into the Pacific Ocean.

“The world has received North Korea’s latest message loud and clear: this regime has signaled its contempt for its neighbors, for all members of the United Nations, and for minimum standards of acceptable international behavior. Threatening and destabilizing actions only increase the North Korean regime’s isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table.”

In the past several weeks, North Korea had threatened to test-fire missiles that would fly over Japan and land in waters off the U.S. territory of Guam. The U.S. is treaty-bound to defend Japan from outside attacks.

North Korea’s threats against Guam and its advancing missile capabilities, highlighted by a pair of intercontinental ballistic missile flight tests in July, have raised security jitters in the region.

