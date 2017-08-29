Ocean City Prepares As Storms With Heavy Wind Sweep Through Atlantic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The effects of a storm in the Atlantic are being felt along parts of the east coast, including Ocean City.

Kimberly Eiten has more on preparations being made it just in case. Emergency managers say this is nothing that Ocean City has not dealt with before, but they are still they bracing for a lot of water.

An empty boardwalk, toppled lifeguard stands and raging waters are some minor warnings, as a normally busy summer destination braces for a storm.

Vacationers and locals alike are deserting the beach as Ocean City waits for what is to come.

”

It can get scary out here, with the shorelines being pushed in for the beach replenishments we have, there aren’t sandbars to protect you,” says one beachgoer.

A coastal storm is still lingering at sea, while Maryland shores are hit with the spin-off Tuesday and Wednesday, but not a direct hit.

“With that, it’s just another storm we are prepared and ready for whatever may take place,” says Joe Theobald, Emergency Services Director for Ocean City.

With wind, rain and whip currents, Theobald says some areas are expecting flooding, but nothing the city has not seen before. Last Labor Day weekend, Hurricane Hermine stirred up the waters. It was a washout that Ocean City will nearly miss repeating this year.

“The city will be ready for the influx of visitors for Labor Day weekend,” says Theobold.

Anyone getting an early start on the holiday weekend is warned by Ocean City officials to stay out of the water until the storm passes. But if you are planning to go into the water, make sure a lifeguard is nearby.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook