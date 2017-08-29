Tampa Bay Rays Hosting Astros Home Game, Donating Proceeds To Hurricane Relief

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the record-level flooding in Houston making games for the Astros challenging, the Tampa Bay Rays have volunteered to host the Astros’ three-game series against the Texas Rangers starting Tuesday night.
The Rays will be donating all proceeds from tickets, concessions and parking revenues to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
The series will be Tuesday through Thursday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tickets are all general admission and will only cost $10.
Other details about the game and where to buy tickets at the stadium can be found HERE.
