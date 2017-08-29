WEATHER BLOG: A Rainy Tuesday

Hi Everyone!

OK let’s get right to it. “nvest 10L”, still down to our South, may yet become “Irma” but for right now it is not tropical. BUT we now have a suggested path, whether the Low gets a name or not, keeping it well offshore of our beaches, but close enough to amp up winds on the DelMarVa. At 10 A.,M. today a wind advisory will go into effect for Wicomico, Worcester, And Somerset counties in Maryland, lower Delaware, and South Jersey. Damaging winds? Not really but stronger than normal winds for sure. Also we will see enhanced tides, and possible rip currents.

Showers today are from the onshore flow generated by a High over the Canadian Maritimes, and that Low 10L. The heaviest rain today will be East of the Bay. We are not expecting flooding rains but rain will be falling at just about any time.

Skies should clear tomorrow but clouds will hang a bit longer down the “50 corridor.” Then comes a BIG question mark.

As skies clear another big dome of High Pressure would love to come in and lock a perfect forecast in place for the holiday weekend. But the question involves the remnants of “Harvey.” Can the High keep them South or will rain come in here and sully the weekend. There is NO solid answer right now. So I would enjoy the next three days, cancel no weekend plans, but understand that a weekend activity Plan B may need to be activated. I anticipate the answer to that question by Thursday.

MB!