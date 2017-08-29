FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch for Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester County Until 11 P.M. | Download The WJZ Weather App

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: More Rain, More Dead: Harvey Floods Keeps Houston Paralyzed | Baltimore Co. Fire Dept. Members Sent To Help With Texas Flooding | How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Weather Blog: Damp, Cool Day

By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A damp and cool day in Maryland from the Blue Ridge to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

No appreciable rain fell in far Western sections of the state, but more than three inches was reported in Ocean City.

Winds also gusted to around 40 mph at the beaches with heavy dangerous surf, rip currents and minor beach erosion.

Tomorrow will be a much brighter day as the sun will dry things out nicely and we warm to the upper 70’s!

It also appears that Houston will actually have some sun tomorrow as well after four feet of rain, more than we get in Central Maryland in one year and more than 12 years worth of rain in Las Vegas Nevada!

Have a great day and pray for the people in Texas.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Bob Turk
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch