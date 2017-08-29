Weather Blog: Damp, Cool Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A damp and cool day in Maryland from the Blue Ridge to the shores of the Atlantic Ocean.

No appreciable rain fell in far Western sections of the state, but more than three inches was reported in Ocean City.

Winds also gusted to around 40 mph at the beaches with heavy dangerous surf, rip currents and minor beach erosion.

Tomorrow will be a much brighter day as the sun will dry things out nicely and we warm to the upper 70’s!

It also appears that Houston will actually have some sun tomorrow as well after four feet of rain, more than we get in Central Maryland in one year and more than 12 years worth of rain in Las Vegas Nevada!

Have a great day and pray for the people in Texas.

