Pa. Mom Shares Picture Of Baby Born In Car, Inside Amniotic Sac

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Pennsylvania woman’s pictures of her premature baby being delivered inside his amniotic sac is making the rounds on social media.

Raelin Scurry, of Pittsburgh, says on Instagram that she began having what she thought were Braxton Hicks contractions on August 5, when she was just 29 weeks pregnant. A full term pregnancy lasts at least 39 weeks.

When the pain got more intense, she decided to head to the hospital. But the baby couldn’t wait.

“Well the contractions continued to get closer together and more intense and before I knew it I knew it was time to push,” she wrote. “I called 911 because I was so scared. They couldn’t understand me between the screams with contractions. So I handed the phone to my fiance. I pulled my pants off and reached down, sure enough his head was right there. I pushed one time and my miracle baby was here. When I looked down I realized he was still completely wrapped in the amniotic sac.”

She told her fiance to keep driving, since she thought they could make it to the hospital faster than an ambulance could make it out to them if they pulled over.

“At first the baby was still and all I could do was pray he would be okay,” she writes. “And then I rubbed his face with my thumb and he pulled his little hands and feet up to his face as if he understood my prayers and wanted to reassure us he was okay.

In her latest Instagram post this week, Raelin says EJ is making progress, having grown to 4 pounds 3.8 ounces.





❤ my family! A post shared by Raelin Scurry (@raeee_nacoal23) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

