Another Baltimore Officer Accused Of Stealing From Victims

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another Baltimore Police Department officer has been arrested after authorities say he stole more than $90,000 from victims in a racketeering conspiracy.

49-year-old Sgt. Thomas Allers has been charged with nine counts of robbery and extortion for allegedly stealing money from victims, some of which had not committed any crimes, and submitting false reports.

One of the victims he is accused of stealing from was later shot and killed because he could not repay a drug-related debt.

In another case, Allers and other officers found $6,000 while serving a search warrant at a Baltimore home. They are accused of stealing $5,700, and then filing a false report that said they only found $233.

Allers is also accused of stealing a girl’s birthday money from her mother’s purse, along with money the woman was going to use to pay her rent and gas bill.

He faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for the conspiracy, the robberies, and for racketeering.

The Baltimore Police Department released the following statement:

“The Baltimore Police Department remains dedicated to constitutional policing. I condemn any and all criminal activity that erodes our trust with the community. We are and have been embedded with the FBI /Baltimore field office’s Public Corruption Task Force. This partnership ensures that police officers that commit criminal misconduct will face the certainty of accountability.”

Allers has been with Baltimore PD since July 1996, and was the officer-in-charge of the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF), a specialized unit created to investigate firearms crimes, beginning in July 2013.

He is accused of robbery and extortion between 2014 and 2016, before being reassigned from the GTTF in June 2016.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Allers stole money from victims ranging $700 to $66,000.

