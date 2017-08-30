Bicyclist Seriously Hurt In Hit-Run Crash In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A student from Slovakia was seriously injured when she the bicycle she was riding was hit by a car in Ocean City, Maryland. Police say the driver of the car did not stop after the crash.
Ocean City Police said in a news release that the crash occurred early Wednesday. Officers say the 21-year-old student was hit by an SUV that failed to stop at the scene.
The woman is in critical condition at a hospital.
Police say they have identified a suspect and are consulting with the state’s attorney’s office. The suspect will not be identified until charges are filed.
