Md. University Comes Together For Slain College Student; Possible Hate Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It was a somber day in College Park, Maryland, where hundreds held a moment of silence for Richard Collins III just feet from where he was murdered.

In May, Collins, a Bowie State student and second lieutenant in the Army, was stabbed to death while standing with a group of friends at a bus stop at the University of Maryland: College Park campus.

Authorities continue to investigate whether hate played a role in the murder.

Police say he was stabbed to death by Sean Urbanski, a University of Maryland student, just days before graduation.

“The place where it happened is right outside of my dorm, so I see it everyday,” one student said.

Urbanski has only been indicted on murder charges and a hate crime has not been yet ruled out.

The tension continues to linger for some.

“People of color aren’t making this up. We aren’t making up or imagining that there’s more hatred in the world,” another student said.

Teachers and students are using Collins’ tragedy as an opportunity to come together at the beginning of the school year to build relationships.

“There’s a lot of hate right now in the world,” said UMD women’s soccer assistant coach Manya Makoski.

The state’s attorney said her office will seek the maximum penalty of life without parole for Urbanski.

