Mattress Store Chain Takes In People Seeking Refuge From Harvey

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The owner of a Houston mattress chain opened up his stores as a shelter for hundreds of Texans displaced by floods from Hurricane Harvey.

Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, owner of Gallery Furniture, put out a call online on Sunday that anyone seeking refuge from Hurricane Harvey could head over to his two Gallery Furniture stores for shelter.

The store even sent out their biggest to try and rescue as many people as possible.

“Do everything in love,” the store posted on their Facebook page, quoting the Bible passage 1 Corinthians 16:14.

By Monday, his North Freeway and Grand Parkway locations had reached capacity – housing 400 people from the storms. Anyone else seeking shelter is now being asked to go to the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Nearly a quarter of the Texas population has been affected in some way by Harvey’s destruction.

