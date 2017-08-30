FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 20 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar

Juvenile Struck By Vehicle; Police Investigating

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police confirm a juvenile is injured after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore.

The crash happened near the intersection of Frederick Ave. and Font Hill Wednesday morning.

The Baltimore Police Department is on scene after a juvenile was struck by a vehicle.

No further details have been released at this time.

WJZ has a crew headed to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

