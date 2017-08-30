Police: 11-Year-Old Calls 911 From Backseat To Report Mother For DUI

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Oregon say a woman was arrested for driving under the influence after her 11-year-old son who was in the car with her called 911.
A breathalyzer test revealed that 30-year-old Nicole Norris’s blood alcohol content was nearly twice the legal limit, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy told a local news outlet that a dispatcher was getting landmarks from the boy to figure out where he was, and using GPS coordinates from the cell phone to track the vehicle.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook