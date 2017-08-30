Ocean City Prepping For Big Labor Day Weekend After Storm Fizzles Out

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s back to business in Ocean City, less than a day after the town hunkered down for a coastal storm.

What was expected to build into a hurricane and sweep Maryland’s coast, fizzled out, with only a day of wind and rain.

Business owners say they dodged a bullet, just in time for the holiday weekend.

The clouds are clearing, and it’s shaping up to be a beautiful day in Ocean City Wednesday.

A rapid reversal from Tuesday, when the town was preparing for Nor’easter conditions.

The countdown has now reset in Ocean City. Instead of ticking toward storm conditions, and preparing for a rush of water and wind damage, the town is now instead gearing up for a money making holiday weekend.

Ending the summer season with sunshine and, more importantly, dry streets.

Inviting weather for the crowds of vacationers set to descend on the beaches and the boardwalk.

It’s a relief for business owners, who are looking forward to the promising forecast for the family friendly getaway.

City officials had already readied storm plans ahead of the expected hit.

“We were prepared for it,” said Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald. “It turned out to be a non-event. It just makes us better in the future any time something does come, when Mother Nature knocks on our back door. It’s out of here. Labor Day weekend is coming. We expect it to be crowded, and we want people to enjoy it.”

Town leaders had expected rip currents and beach erosion, but those threats have now faded out with the storm.

On Tuesday, they had warned about going into the water more than ankle deep, but now say it’s safe to swim.

