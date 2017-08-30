FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 18 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Dispute Over Rights To Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Goes To Court

Filed Under: Tom Clancy

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tom Clancy’s widow wants a court to rule that the author’s estate is the exclusive owner of the rights to his famous character Jack Ryan.

News media outlets report that Alexandra Clancy’s lawsuit says that the author’s estate should be the sole beneficiary of any posthumous books featuring the character who was first introduced in “The Hunt for Red October.”

Alexandra Clancy is suing the personal representative of Clancy’s estate, J.W. Thompson Webb, for allowing other entities to profit from posthumous book revenues. Clancy’s first wife, Wanda King, is a partial owner of those other entities.

(credit: Pam Goldberg Smith)

The lawsuit says: “Tom Clancy made Jack Ryan; and in a sense, Jack Ryan made Tom Clancy.”

The lawsuit was filed in the Circuit Court in Baltimore. Tom Clancy died in 2013.

