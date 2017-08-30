WEATHER BLOG: Harvey Could Bring Us Rain This Weekend

FIRST WARNING WEATHER: The Death Toll From Harvey Rises To At Least 18 | Maryland Volunteers Head To Flood-Ravaged Texas; Churches Collecting Donations| How You Can Help Harvey VictimsLive Radar SHOW US YOUR PURPLE PRIDE: Submit Your Photos | See The Gallery

Hi Everyone!

We start this day dry, and sunny. Through the afternoon dry, sunny, and warmer. High pressure has ridged into the Mid-Atlantic, the barometer is rising, and we have a good run of weather to end the week.

This mooring we are now getting a pretty good grip on what “Harvey’s” effect on us could be this weekend. Right now it looks like we cloud up late Friday. Saturday will resemble yesterday, maybe not quite as wet, and we should, SHOULD, see clearing skies by early Sunday afternoon. Monday appears to be darn near perfect for a Labor Day in any year…Sunny and 84°. Can our weekend outlook still change? Yes. But there is room for optimism as we chug toward the beginning of the holiday weekend that it will get no worse. Tomorrow should really put the forecast on, sort of, solid ground.

MB!

