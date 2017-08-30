Injured Bald Eagle Released Back Into Wild After Month Of Recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A bald eagle that was injured when it was hit by a truck in Maryland was released back into the wild.
Park rangers released the male eagle in Western Maryland near the site where it was found injured a month ago.
The eagle was hit by a truck on Interstate 68 near the Washington-Allegany county line.
The five-year-old bird was treated at a raptor center in Montgomery County for the past month, but now is back in its natural habitat.
