Injured Bald Eagle Released Back Into Wild After Month Of Recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A bald eagle that was injured when it was hit by a truck in Maryland was released back into the wild.

Park rangers released the male eagle in Western Maryland near the site where it was found injured a month ago.

The eagle was hit by a truck on Interstate 68 near the Washington-Allegany county line.

The five-year-old bird was treated at a raptor center in Montgomery County for the past month, but now is back in its natural habitat.

