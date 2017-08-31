Hurricane Irma Forms Over The Eastern Atlantic

MIAMI (WJZ/AP) — Hurricane Irma has formed over the eastern Atlantic with winds of up to 100 mph.

While there is no immediate threat to land, Iram is already a Category 2 storm, and is predicted to be upgraded to a Category 4 by Tuesday.

It looks for now like it’s headed toward islands off the southeast coast of Florida. Then it’s forecasted to head north.

“I couldn’t get the computer model to accurately go out one more day but it’s going to start — it being Irma — it’s going to start to cut through the top of what I like to call the vacation islands,” WJZ’s Marty Bass says.

“This is something we’ve really got to watch closely.”

