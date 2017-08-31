70-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured After Falling Off Fishing Boat

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A West Virginia man was killed and his wife was injured in a boating accident Wednesday on Jennings Randolph Lake in Garrett County.

According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, it was about 3 p.m. when 70-year-old Richard Lark and 64-year-old Alice Lark noticed their fishing rods were about to slide overboard. As they reached to grab them, the Larks fell into the water.

As their boat continued to turn in circles, the couple became separated. Alice Lark swam to shore.

Richard Lark’s body was found later by a passing boater.

Alice Lark was taken to Potomac Valley Hospital and treated for shock.

Officers were able to corral the out-of-control boat and return it to family members. Natural Resources Police was assisted by West Virginia first responders from Keyser and the Elk District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers rangers.

Richard Lark’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

